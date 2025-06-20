UK prepares for charter flights out of Tel Aviv as Middle East crisis spirals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British authorities are scrambling to provide charter flights out of Tel Aviv, with UK citizens in the region told to register their presence with the Foreign Office, Downing Street has said amid spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

The Government is working with the Israeli authorities to arrange transport out of the region as the crisis deepens and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged all sides to reach a diplomatic outcome.

Number 10 on Friday morning said that the situation remains “fast-moving” and would continue to be monitored closely.

A spokesman added: “We are advising British nationals to continue to register their presence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to be contactable with further guidance on these flights.

“The Foreign Secretary will shortly announce that the Government is working with the Israeli authorities to provide charter flights from Tel Aviv airport once airspace reopens.”

Sir Keir has also urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said there is a “real risk of escalation” in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.

He said there had previously been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy is taking the UK’s plea for de-escalation to Washington, where he will meet Mr Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio.

Mr Lammy and US Secretary of State Mr Rubio will discuss the situation in the Middle East on Thursday evening.

Iran and Israel continued striking each other’s territory overnight as the crisis deepens.

A hospital in southern Israel was hit by a missile, while a heavy water facility in Iran was targeted in the latest blow against Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The hospital attack led defence minister Israel Katz to say Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “absolutely should not continue to exist” – in a sign that plans to kill him could be revived after previously being vetoed by Mr Trump.

Mr Lammy’s meeting in Washington comes amid speculation US involvement could require using the UK-controlled Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Islands.

The B-2 stealth bombers based there are capable of carrying specialised “bunker buster” bombs which could be used against Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordo.

UK Attorney General Lord Hermer is reported to have raised legal concerns about any potential British involvement in the conflict beyond defending its allies, something which could limit the extent of any support for the US if Mr Trump decides to act militarily.