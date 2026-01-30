Keir Starmer signals he did not get changed under the bed sheets in China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he did not get changed under the bed sheets during his visit to China, amid security concerns about the trip.

Former prime minister Baroness Theresa May and her staff were reportedly advised to get changed while still in bed during their visit to China in 2018, to avoid spy cameras in their rooms.

But Sir Keir suggested he had done no such thing.

“No, I can confirm that I didn’t,” he told GB News when asked.

The Prime Minister and his team are said to have taken temporary “burner” phones and laptops on their trip to China, in order to avoid their tech being hacked by Beijing.

Sir Keir signalled he was aware of the risks during the visit, also telling GB News: “I’ve always said that we need to seize the opportunities mindful of our national security.”

He then insisted upon the need to engage with China.

Sir Keir added: “What I think is wrong is simply putting your head in the sand.

“This is the second biggest economy in the world.

“If you take Hong Kong as well, it’s our third biggest trading partner. So many good reasons to engage and to seize the opportunities.

“But to be mindful and always have our first priority, our national security.”