UK temporarily closes embassy in Tehran

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer earlier said Britain was working with allies on further sanctions against the regime.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is working with allies on further sanctions for Iran (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK is working with allies on further sanctions for Iran (PA)

The British embassy has been temporarily closed and will operate remotely, the Government has said after a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Iran.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer earlier said Britain was working with allies on further sanctions against the regime.

Thousands of of anti-government demonstrators have reportedly been killed in the country in recent weeks.

A UK Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely.

Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”

