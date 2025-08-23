Flying Ukraine flags ‘a visible symbol of UK’s unwavering support’ – Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings to mark 34 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, the Government has announced.

The Prime Minister’s official residence at No 10 Downing Street is among the buildings where a flag will fly on Sunday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression,” a Government spokesperson said.

“Our support for Ukraine’s independence will be clear for all to see, which is why the Prime Minister travelled to Washington DC this week to work with allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”

At the White House, Sir Keir Starmer met European leaders including Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also met Donald Trump days after the US president spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an Alaska summit.

After his meetings, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Everyone is happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine.”

He claimed he had started to organise a meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky, but Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said there was “no meeting planned” between the two leaders in a taped interview for NBC’s Sunday show Meet The Press With Kristen Welker.

“On Ukrainian Independence Day, Government buildings are flying the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine as a visible symbol of our unwavering support,” the Government spokesperson added.

Among the buildings where a flag will be flown are the Cabinet Office at 70 Whitehall, the Treasury building at 100 Parliament Street, the Scotland Office and Wales Office, and the Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence main buildings.