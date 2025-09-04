Starmer urges Ukraine allies to ‘go even further’ in pressure on Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Allies must “go even further” in applying pressure on Russia, Sir Keir Starmer has told a meeting of western nations backing Ukraine.

The Prime Minister joined a virtual call of the coalition of the willing with around 25 world leaders on Thursday morning, addressing the talks from Glasgow while most participants gathered in Paris.

The coalition of the willing is a partnership of western nations supporting Ukraine and planning for a potential peacekeeping mission.

Sir Keir and French President Emmanuel Macron are pressing US President Donald Trump to set out specific details of the security guarantees he has promised Ukraine.

Mr Trump did not attend the meeting – sending his special envoy Steve Witkoff instead.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister said (Russian President Vladimir) Putin could not be trusted as he continued to delay peace talks and simultaneously carry out egregious attacks on Ukraine.

“That was further underlined by the indiscriminate attacks in Kyiv last week, causing significant damage to the British Council and EU delegation buildings.

“Discussing the latest military planning for the coalition of the willing, the Prime Minister emphasised that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with President Trump’s backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities.

“The Prime Minister also “welcomed announcements” from coalition of the willing partners to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country’s supplies.

“He also thanked military planners and chiefs of defence for their ongoing and rapid work to ensure a force could deploy in the event of a ceasefire.

“The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.”

The talks came as Ukrainian defence company Fire Point announced the development of two new ballistic missiles and air defence systems, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The discussions follow comments from Mr Putin this week in which he claimed there was “a certain light at the end of the tunnel” and that “there are options for ensuring Ukraine’s security in the event the conflict ends”.

Russia has made clear that no western forces should be deployed to Ukraine and has insisted it should act as one of the “guarantors” of any deal – an idea rejected by Kyiv and its allies.

Mr Putin also floated the prospect of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky travelling to Moscow for talks, a suggestion dismissed as unrealistic by Ukraine.