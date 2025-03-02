‘Time to act, not talk, to defend the West’, Starmer says after defence summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European powers must realise it is “time to act” as they stand at a “crossroads in history”, Sir Keir Starmer has said following a defence summit on Ukraine.

The Prime Minister unveiled a four-step plan discussed by leaders at Sunday’s Lancaster House meeting, including a pledge to “develop a coalition of the willing” to defend a deal in Ukraine and guarantee a peace settlement.

Addressing journalists after the summit, the Prime Minister announced a £1.6 billion finance deal which will allow Ukraine to buy more than 5,000 missiles, following the gathering at Lancaster House.

Sir Keir told the press conference that “every nation must contribute” in the best way it can and a number of “important steps” were agreed.

He said: “First, we will keep the military aid flowing and keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia to strengthen Ukraine now.

“Second, we agreed that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security, and Ukraine must be at the table.

“Third, in the event of a peace deal, we will keep boosting Ukraine’s own defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion.

“Fourth, we will go further to develop a coalition of the willing to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace.

“Not every nation will feel able to contribute but that can’t mean that we sit back. Instead, those willing will intensify planning now with real urgency. The UK is prepared to back this with boots on the ground and planes in the air, together with others. Europe must do the heavy lifting.”

Among the attendees at the summit were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who afterwards flew to Sandringham to meet the King – and French President Emmanuel Macron, who both met US President Donald Trump at the White House this week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were also seated around the table of 19 leaders at the gathering in central London.

Sir Keir said that leaders had agreed to “meet again very soon” to keep up work on the plans.

“We are at a crossroads in history today,” he said.

“This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead, and to unite, around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”

The summit comes after leaders had rallied round Mr Zelensky following his confrontation with Mr Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that he does not accept the US is an “unreliable ally”.

He told the press conference that “the US has been a reliable ally to the UK for many, many decades, and continues to be”.

He added: “There are no two countries as closely aligned as our two countries and our defence, our security and intelligence is intertwined in a way no two other countries are, so it’s an important and reliable ally for us.”

Mr Zelensky flew straight after the summit in a military helicopter to the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, landing at around 5.25pm.

Local people, some holding Ukraine flags, gathered outside the estate to try to witness the president’s arrival in Norfolk for his meeting with the King.

The meeting took place in the Saloon at Sandringham House, and a helicopter could be seen departing the estate at 6.35pm.

While Mr Trump’s US administration is responsible for brokering peace talks with Russia, Sir Keir believes European powers must play a part in enforcing any deal.

He has sought a security guarantee from America, aimed at deterring Russian president Vladimir Putin from breaking a future peace agreement.

Donald Trump suggested he was not minded to support such a proposal, claiming the British “can take care of themselves” when asked about backing up peacekeeping efforts.

Sir Keir said a US backstop is subject to “intense” negotiations.