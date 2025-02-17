US must provide ‘backstop’ to deter Russia, PM says after talks on Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has called for the US to provide a “backstop” to deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again after meeting with European leaders for emergency talks on the future of the war.

The Prime Minister warned that allies across the continent – including Britain – will have to “take responsibility” for its security by bolstering both defence spending and capability following a meeting with partners in Paris on Monday.

Sir Keir has said he would be prepared to put a peacekeeping force into Ukraine in the event of a deal to end Russia’s war after Washington warned it would reduce its defence commitments in Europe.

There must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

But after meeting European counterparts in the French capital, he said a US security guarantee would be the only way to effectively prevent Moscow from attacking the country again in future.

“Europe must play its role, and I’m prepared to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement,” he said.

“But there must be a US backstop, because a US security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.”

It comes just a week before the Prime Minister is to fly to the US for talks with Donald Trump as part of a visit announced earlier on Monday as the US president pushes for a deal with Russia amid fears of Kyiv remaining excluded from discussions.

“At stake is not just the future of Ukraine. It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain’s national interest,” Sir Keir said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our own continent. Only a lasting peace in Ukraine that safeguards its sovereignty will deter Putin from further aggression in the future.

The issue of burden-sharing is not new, but it is now pressing, and Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

“Recent statements by the US administration should not come as a surprise. President Trump has long expressed the wish for Europe to step up and meet the demands of its own security, that he wants to get a lasting peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

“So today’s informal meeting of European leaders was a vital first step in responding to that. On defence, it’s clear the US is not going to leave Nato, but we Europeans will have to do more.

“The issue of burden-sharing is not new, but it is now pressing, and Europeans will have to step up, both in terms of spending and the capabilities that we provide.”

The UK Prime Minister, along with European allies, has insisted Ukraine’s voice must be at the heart of any peace deal with Russia amid fears of Washington and Moscow going over the heads of leaders on the continent.

It comes as US secretary of state Marco Rubio led a delegation to Saudi Arabia for discussions with Russian officials that will look to seek an end to the fighting.

Ukraine has not been invited to the talks and will not accept the outcome if Kyiv is not involved, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

“We’re facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security,” Sir Keir told reporters in Bristol before his trip to Paris.

“Obviously, the immediate question is the future of Ukraine, and we must continue to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position whatever happens next, and to make sure that if there is peace, and we all want peace, that it is lasting.”

Sir Keir is unlikely to go beyond his commitment to set out a plan to increase defence spending to a 2.5% share of the economy, despite calls from Mr Trump to hike spending to 5% and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte’s suggestion that allies should spend more than 3%.

The UK currently spends around 2.3% of gross national product on defence.

Earlier on Monday, Downing Street did not rule out the prospect of a vote on the matter of a peacekeeping role for UK troops in Ukraine.

Labour MP Clive Lewis called for a debate in Parliament on the issue, saying it was “incumbent” on the Prime Minister to allow for a broader discussion on the move.

He told the PA news agency: “This commitment could put British troops in harm’s way.

“It’s incumbent on the Prime Minister to have a broader discussion with the public, involving Parliament.”