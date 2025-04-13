Starmer ‘appalled’ after Russian missiles kill 32 in Ukrainian city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian missile attack that killed more than 30 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said he was “appalled” by the attack, which saw two ballistic missiles strike Sumy as residents gathered on the morning of Palm Sunday.

Ukrainian emergency services said at least 32 people had been killed in the attack, including two children, while 84 had been injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that “only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people”.

Sir Keir said: “This latest deadly attack is a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed perpetrated by Putin.

“President Zelensky has shown his commitment to peace, President Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions – as Ukraine has done.”

The attack comes after a week in which US envoy Steve Witkoff again travelled to Russia to press the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table as Donald Trump’s administration continues to seek a peace deal.

Moscow has already rejected a US-backed proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and has appeared to drag its feet on implementing a more limited truce in the Black Sea, saying some of the sanctions on Russia should be lifted first.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues. Earlier in the week, Russia staged a large-scale missile strike on Mr Zelensky’s home town of Kryvyi Rih that killed 20 people, while both sides have accused each other of breaching a tentative agreement to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

While the West urges Russia to negotiate, German defence minister Boris Pistorius told a meeting of Ukraine’s allies earlier in the week that peace “appears to be out of reach in the immediate future”.

In the wake of Sunday’s attack on Sumy, which is around 20 miles from the Russian border, Mr Zelensky said: “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”