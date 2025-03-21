Plaid leader to say he will put Starmer ‘on notice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plaid Cymru’s leader is set to say he will put Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “on notice” if he wins next year’s Senedd elections.

Speaking at the party’s spring conference in Llandudno on Friday, Rhun ap Iorwerth is expected to say the current relationship between the Welsh Labour and UK governments represents “a lose-lose for Wales”.

If elected first minister after the Senedd elections next May, Mr ap Iorwerth says he would put the Prime Minister “on notice” that the relationship between the governments “will change because our destination demands it”, and Wales will “take responsibility for its own actions”.

He will say: “The truth is that the establishment wants to stifle, even obstruct, our ambition.

“On one hand, Keir Starmer makes life more difficult for the most vulnerable – his and Rachel Reeves’ Tory-inspired benefits cuts will hit some of the most vulnerable people in coming weeks – and on the other, Eluned Morgan doesn’t want the powers that could make a difference to people’s lives.

“It’s a lose-lose for Wales.

“The SNP has secured more powers and a better deal for Scotland because of their determination to stand up to Westminster.

“Meanwhile in Wales, we have a Labour First Minister blinded by party loyalty, too afraid to rock the boat, pandering to Starmer, stuck in the middle of the road and failing to move our nation forward.”

Labour has led Wales since the Senedd – formerly the National Assembly – was established almost 26 years ago.

Recent polling has suggested that Plaid, Labour and Reform are neck and neck for next year’s election.

Mr ap Iorwerth will add that the relationship between Wales and Westminster would be radically different but “constructive” if he were to lead the country.

He will insist there will be “no ducking the HS2 issue” from the UK Government, referencing money Plaid believes is owed to Wales for the rail project.

“The UK Government will have to respond,” he will say.

“Our vision of Wales – open, inclusive and internationalist – is of a nation where decisions affecting its people are made in Wales for the benefit of its people.

“We want to be good neighbours but equal neighbours.

“But so long as we are tied to the unequal union, we must leverage the prospect of Wales standing on its own two feet.

“And becoming a genuine partner in a redesigned Britain.”