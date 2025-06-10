Rugby league star Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood ‘a little bit late’, says son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Trailblazing” rugby league star Sir Billy Boston’s honour came “a little bit late”, his son said, as his father became a knight in a first for the sport.

Sir Billy, who scored 478 tries in 488 matches for Wigan after making the switch from rugby union in 1953, was knighted by the King in a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The 90-year-old, who was born in Wales, revealed in 2016 that he was living with vascular dementia.

Speaking after his father was knighted, Sir Billy’s son Stephen said: “It’s a really great honour. I think it has come a little bit late. It could have come a little bit earlier.”

Sir Billy’s knighthood was awarded before the latest round of honours has been publicly announced amid concerns for his health.

It comes after a campaign by local councillors, MPs and leading figures in the sport to get him honoured – and Sir Billy’s family were supported by Josh Simons, the MP for Wakerfield, near Wigan, at the event.

“It should have been a lot, a lot sooner,” Sir Billy’s son told the PA news agency.

“130 years before a rugby league player got knighted.

“We’re all really appreciative and very appreciative of all the support we’ve got from Wigan the rugby league club, the local MP and all the fans.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “historic wrong” that no rugby league player had been knighted before.

He said: “Billy Boston is a true trailblazer whose contributed hugely to rugby league. It is a historic wrong that a sport which is the backbone of so many communities has waited so long to receive this honour.

“Boston is a legend of the game who overcame prejudice to represent Great Britain and opened the door to a more diverse game.

“He’s left a truly enduring legacy and the first knighthood in rugby league could not go to a more deserving player.”

It is understood the Prime Minister has written to Sir Billy to congratulate him on the honour.

In 1954, he made history as the first non-white player to be selected for a Great Britain rugby league Lions tour, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances around Australia and New Zealand, including a then-record four in one match against the Kiwis.

He made two more Lions tours in 1958 and 1962 and ended with 24 tries in 31 Test appearances for Great Britain.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and former president of the Rugby Football League, said: “Billy is a rugby league legend and his name is synonymous with the sport, having played for Wigan, as well as representing Great Britain.

“Billy was one of the ‘codebreakers’ from the Cardiff Bay area, who took the brave decision to switch from rugby union to rugby league – and faced hostility and prejudice as a result. However, his courage not only inspired future rugby greats to switch codes but it also encouraged generations of youngsters to take up the sport.

“Billy’s strong running style, pace and agility were feared and admired by supporters and opponents alike and he remains Wigan’s top try scorer to this day.

“He was a pioneer in the 1950s when he switched codes and is a pioneer to this day by ensuring rugby league gets the recognition it deserves. His story shows there should be no barriers to achieving your potential and that is what makes the knighthood so fitting.”