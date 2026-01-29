Starmer meets with Xi Jinping in bid for ‘more sophisticated’ China ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has met Xi Jinping in Beijing, telling the president he wants a “more sophisticated” relationship with China.

The Prime Minister met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China.

The meeting is the second between the two men and represents the culmination of months of preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit as he seeks to reset relations between the two countries.

Telling Mr Xi it had been “too long” since a British Prime Minister visited the country, he said: “China is a vital player on the global stage and it is vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship.”

Stressing the economic benefits of an improved relationship with China, Sir Keir said: “It is with the British people in mind that I am here today.

“I made the promise 18 months ago when we were elected into government that I would make Britain face outwards again.

“Because as we all know, events abroad affect everything that happens back in our home countries, to prices at the on the supermarket shelves to how secure we feel.”

Mr Xi said the UK-China relationship in recent years had seen “twists and turns that did not serve the interests of our countries” as he met Sir Keir.

Describing the state of the world as “turbulent and fluid” Mr Xi said more dialogue between the UK and China was “imperative”, whether it was “for the sake of world peace and stability or for our two countries’ economies and peoples”.

He said: “In the past, Labour governments made important contributions to the growth of China-UK relations.”

He added: “China stands ready to develop with the UK a long-term and consistent strategic partnership. It will benefit our two peoples.”

Before the meeting with China’s leader, Sir Keir was welcomed by National People’s Congress chairman Zhao Leji at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

Mr Zhao said it was “significant” to develop the UK-China relationship amid the “changing and turbulent international landscape”.

He also praised Sir Keir’s efforts to reach a rapprochement with China, saying relations were on “the correct track to improvement and development” and “positive progress has been made”.

Sir Keir said: “This is a historic visit, the first by a British prime minister in eight years. We have made this trip because I believe it is strongly in our common interest to find positive ways to work together, and that has been our long-standing position.

“I look forward to a very productive few days discussing issues of global stability and security, growth and shared challenges like climate change.”