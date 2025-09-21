Keir Starmer’s statement in full on the recognition of Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in a historic if largely symbolic move.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before Sir Keir’s announcement.

The UK Government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to the freeing of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Thousands of Palestinians have died since the October 7 attack by Hamas (AP) ( AP )

Here is Sir Keir Starmer’s statement in full:

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution. That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state – at the moment, we have neither.

“Ordinary people, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to live in peace, to try to rebuild their lives free from violence and suffering. That’s what the British people desperately want to see.

“Yet, almost two years after the barbaric attacks of October 7, hostages are still held by the terrorists of Hamas. Recent images show the hostages suffering and emaciated. Hamas refuse even to release all the bodies of the dead.

“I have met British families of the hostages. I see the torture they endure each and every day. Pain that strikes deep in people’s hearts across Israel and here in the UK.

“The hostages must be released immediately and we will keep fighting to bring them home. Let’s be frank – Hamas is a brutal terror organisation. Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision.

“So we are clear – this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future. No role in government. No role in security.

“We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further – I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks.

“Meanwhile, the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation, are utterly intolerable.

“Tens of thousands have been killed – including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies us all. It must end.

“We have now evacuated the first group of sick and injured children to the UK to be treated by the NHS. And we continue to increase our humanitarian support. But still, nowhere near enough aid is getting through.

“We call again on the Israeli government to lift the unacceptable restrictions at the border, stop these cruel tactics and let the aid surge in.

“With the actions of Hamas, the Israeli government escalating the conflict and settlement building being accelerated in the West Bank, the hope of a two-state solution is fading. But we cannot let that light go out.

“That’s why we are building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our framework for peace.

“This is a practical plan to bring people together, behind a common vision and a series of steps including the reform of the Palestinian Authority that take us from a ceasefire in Gaza to negotiations on a two-state solution.

“We will keep driving this forward. As part of this effort, I set out in July the terms on which we would act – in line with our manifesto – to recognise Palestinian statehood.

“That moment has now arrived. So today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as Prime Minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine.

“We recognised the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today we join over 150 countries who recognise a Palestinian state too – a pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people that there can be a better future.

“I know the strength of feeling that this conflict provokes. We have seen it on our streets, in our schools, in conversations with friends and family. It has created division. Some have used it to stoke hatred and fear.

“But that solves nothing. Not only must we reject hate, we must redouble our efforts to combat hatred, in all its forms.

“We must channel our efforts, united together in hope, behind the peaceful future that we want to see: The release of the hostages, an end to the violence, an end to the suffering and a shift back towards a two-state solution as the best hope for peace and security for all sides.”