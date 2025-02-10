VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations might be ‘last chance to thank veterans’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are being urged to host celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day in what might be “our last chance to thank surviving veterans”.

May 8 marks the date in 1945 when the Allies accepted Germany’s surrender in the Second World War, ending almost six years of conflict in Europe.

Community celebrations will be led by the Together Coalition, a group of businesses and individuals, as part of the UK Government’s national programme to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of both VE Day in May and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on August 15.

Events will include the Great British Food Festival on May 5, when street parties, picnics and barbecues will take place across the country on the Monday bank holiday, reflecting the celebrations that broke out across the nation 80 years ago.

There will also be a VE Day Schools Challenge, where the Together Coalition and the Royal British Legion are asking pupils to learn about the significance of the anniversary.

Launching the countdown, TV presenter and actor Ross Kemp and Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes visited Hermitage Primary School in Tower Hamlets, east London, where they shared food with the pupils and talked about the values that helped communities contribute to the war victory.

EastEnders star Kemp said: “VE Day marks a major moment in our history – when Britain helped defeat the forces of fascism and protect our democracy.

“Taking part is an opportunity for us all to honour those who sacrificed so much, to reconnect with our neighbours and communities, and to remember the values that underpinned the victory.

“They matter as much today as they did then.

“This might be our last chance to thank the surviving veterans – so we should celebrate them in style.”

Dame Kelly said: “Moments like this matter, they bring us together as a country and remind us of the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.

“They also give us an opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the victory from the UK and across the Commonwealth.”