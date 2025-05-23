Badenoch urges Prime Minister to visit fishermen affected by EU trade deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer must visit fishermen who fear the UK’s trade deal with the EU will “kill” their businesses, Kemi Badenoch has said.

The Conservative leader visited Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Friday and met fishermen from the town.

Sir Keir’s deal with the EU was criticised by many within the fishing industry, because it grants a 12-year extension to a post-Brexit agreement which allows fleets from the continent access to British waters.

Opponents of the new settlement believe the access, largely expected to benefit French fishermen, was extended in exchange for closer trade, food and farming trade ties.

Speaking as she visited Bridlington, Mrs Badenoch told broadcasters that fisherman she met said they felt “forgotten” by the Government.

“They’ve been telling me that Keir Starmer does not understand what they are going through. They could not believe it. They said they woke up one day and just heard that fishing rights have been given to Europe for 12 years,” she said.

The Conservative leader said some fishermen she met felt their children did not want to work in the industry.

“They cannot find staff. People would rather work at Tesco or be binmen than work on these vessels. And someone has to speak up for them. That’s why I’m here,” she said.

Asked what her message to Sir Keir was, the Conservative leader said: “I will tell him that he needs to come here and listen to the fishermen who I’ve just spoken to. They say this deal is going to kill them.

“They hate the fact that people think that they’re just a small industry that can just be pushed to the side.

“No one, from their perspective, is looking out for them.”

Ministers have insisted the deal will give fishermen certainty for the future, because of the 12-year agreement.

Sir Keir earlier this week hit out at the “myth that next year everybody was free to do what they like” if he had not extended the fishing deal.

The Conservatives have said the Government should have pushed for yearly negotiations on European access.