Badenoch promises to stand with ‘grafters’ by tackling tool and farm theft

Kemi Badenoch has said she will stand with the country’s “grafters” as she pledged to crack down on the theft of work tools and agricultural equipment.

The Conservative Party leader promised to introduce dedicated rural police officers and increase sentences for those who steal from farmers and traders, as part of her plan to reduce rural crime.

Higher penalty fines would be given to these thieves under the Tories, with victims compensated for the value of the stolen equipment.

Any leftover money raised would go to the local police force, the party said.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Every farmer who wakes to find a stolen tractor, every builder who discovers their van stripped bare, every tradesperson left unable to work – they all tell the same story. Hard-working people targeted by criminals who think they can take what others have earned.

“It’s not just theft; it’s theft of livelihoods. It’s vandalism that destroys pride, time, and trust.

“The Conservative Party will always stand with those who build, fix, and feed our country. The grafters. The doers. The people who keep Britain running.

“They deserve a government that has their back, not one that looks the other way.

“We have the backbone to act where others make excuses.

“That’s why we will increase sentences, increase fines, and launch more rural crime task forces across the country – so that criminals know this simple truth: in Britain, if you steal from those who work hard, you will pay a heavy price.

“Our country only works if honesty and effort are rewarded and when crime never, ever pays.”

The dedicated rural crime officers would help to create more rural crime task forces across the country, working with communities to tackle crimes such as theft, poaching, livestock worrying and hare coursing.

The Tory leader also pledged to remove illegal traveller encampments by repealing the Human Rights Act while also preventing authorities from granting planning consent for developments which began construction without permission.

Additionally, fly-tippers would receive stronger punishments, with penalty points put on their driving licences, under the Tories.

Mrs Badenoch’s plan was unveiled as she attended the Combined Industries Theft Solutions Conference.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins said: “The people who build and feed our country deserve to feel safe and supported.

“With rising crime in rural communities and against tradesmen, it is ever more important that lawmakers work with them to buck this concerning trend.

“It is clear Labour don’t have the backbone to do what is necessary.

“Only the Conservatives have a serious plan to back our makers and clamp down on this growing problem.”

Shadow minister for crime and policing Matt Vickers said: “My dad and brother are both builders, so I know only too well the direct impact tool theft has on people’s livelihoods.

“It isn’t just the cost of replacing the tools, it’s disappointed customers and days of lost work.

“This is a practical, tough, common sense response to a growing problem that backs the builders, the farmers, the plumbers, and electricians who keep Britain running.”