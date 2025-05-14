Starmer says Tories are ‘dead party walking’ as Badenoch dismisses trade deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservative Party is sliding into “brain-dead oblivion”, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as his trade deals with India and the US were dismissed as “tiny tariff” agreements.

The Prime Minister said the opposition party was becoming a “dead party walking” as he hit back at Kemi Badenoch’s criticism over the trade deals during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Conservative Party leader said the agreement put Britain into a worse position when compared with a few months ago. However, Sir Keir said the deals with Washington and New Delhi, which were announced last week, had saved thousands of jobs.

Mrs Badenoch said: “I’m very happy to welcome his tiny tariff deal, but the fact is it has put us in a worse position than we were in March. He should not overegg the pudding.”

Sir Keir replied: “I think she just said a tiny tariff deal. Can I suggest she gets the train to Solihull, two hours, go to speak to the workforce at JLR (Jaguar Land Rover), their families, their communities, to tell them she would rip up the deal that protects their jobs.

“And when she’s done that she might travel across to Scunthorpe and tell the steelworkers there she’s going to rip up the deal that saves their jobs, and then if she’s got time she can go up to Scotland and talk to the whisky distilleries, tell them she’d rip up the deal that’s creating 1,200 jobs for them, boosting their exports, and then come back here next week and tell us what reaction she got.”

He later told MPs business was in favour of the trade deal that had cut tariffs on cars, whisky and gin.

He added: “What does she say she’ll do with the India deal? She wants to rip it up. The US deal that saves thousands upon thousands of jobs, what does she want to do? She wants to rip it up. The EU deal, good for our economy. She’s not even going to wait to see what it says.”

The Tory leader also criticised the Government’s record on job creation, as she referred to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data which shows there are 100,000 fewer jobs than a year ago and supermarket giants were cutting staff.

Mrs Badenoch told MPs unemployment was up 10% since the general election. This claim was later disputed by Labour MP Jake Richards (Rother Valley) in a point of order, who claimed the unemployment statistic was incorrect.

Sir Keir replied: “(Mrs Badenoch) comes here every week to talk the country down. We’ve got 200,000 new jobs, record investment, four interest rates cuts. Contrast that to the disastrous Liz Truss mini-budget, inflation through the roof and a £22 billion black hole.”

Mrs Badenoch responded: “I’m not sure the Prime Minister even knew that unemployment was up, but there’s no point in him blaming everyone else.

“The fact is, Conservatives reduced the deficit every year until the pandemic, more than doubled the personal allowance, we left four million extra jobs, tackled the post-pandemic inflation spike and left the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

“Let’s talk about what is happening today. Let’s look at Beales, 180-year-old department store in Dorset. They survived two world wars and the winter of discontent, but they couldn’t survive this Labour Government. Beales is having, and I quote, ‘a Rachel Reeves closing down sale’.

“What does the Prime Minister have to say to all the people who have lost their jobs?”

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “She must be the only person left in the country who thinks the economy was booming after the last government.

“We’ve created new jobs, record investment, trade deals that they tried, the India deal, I think they tried for eight years and failed. We did that deal. They talked about a US deal. We did that deal.”

He added: “A once great political party is sliding into brain-dead oblivion.”

Mrs Badenoch termed Labour’s Employment Rights Bill an “unemployment Bill” and said it would make it more expensive to hire staff and would create fewer jobs.

She said: “Labour always forgets that it is not government that creates growth, it is business that creates growth, and businesses are closing, and they are blaming him and his Chancellor.

“There are 100,000 fewer jobs – hospices, charities, nurseries, they are facing bills from the jobs tax that they cannot afford. Even the unions say workers are being thrown on the scrapheap and all of this before his unemployment Bill makes hiring more expensive.

“When will he admit that Labour isn’t working?”

Sir Keir replied saying Mrs Badenoch was “so unserious”.

He said: “She was even reduced last week to calling the Indian government and accusing them of fake news, no wonder she did so badly as a trade secretary.

“Mr Speaker, the project for them is over, they’re sliding into oblivion, they’re a dead party walking.”