Labour ‘out of step’ on oil and gas, says Badenoch as poll shows support

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the Government of being “out of step” on oil and gas as a new poll suggests almost 60% of the public support North Sea development.

The poll, by Survation for the consultancy True North, spoke to 1,003 people between January 8 and 12, finding 58% support for full development of the North Sea.

A further 75% said the UK’s energy needs should be met through domestic supply, rather than imports.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Aberdeen on Friday, Mrs Badenoch hit out at the UK Government’s stance on oil and gas.

“I think the Labour Party have been out of step with public opinion since the day that they came into office,” she said.

“All they were focused on was winning the election – and hands up, we lost the election because the public could see that those policies were not working.

“That’s another reason why I’m changing our policies. They came in thinking they were loved, they didn’t really have a plan, and that’s why we’re seeing them U-turn all over the place on so many policies.”

Mrs Badenoch said she hoped to be able to get the Government to change its current policy on oil and gas and was “working towards that”.

The Tory leader went on to urge the Government to fully extract oil and gas from the North Sea, comparing an end to development to the proliferation of computers.

“Yes, oil is a finite resource, so let’s finish it,” she said.

“We can start with renewables in tandem.

“What’s happening is that they’re pressing stop on oil and gas and then hoping that renewables will work – that is a silly way to carry out a policy.

“If you do it right, then the renewables will, in a profit market situation, take over.

“You didn’t need to ban typewriters before computers were proliferating everywhere.

“That’s what Labour is doing now – ‘let’s ban the typewriters and it will force people to go and get a PC’.

“That is a stupid way of doing things.”

Publishing the poll, True North senior energy adviser Allister Thomas said: “This polling underlines the widespread public support for our world-class oil and gas industry with a clear majority of voters recognising its immense contribution to the UK’s energy and economic security.

“The Energy Profits Levy has been in place since 2022, oil and gas prices have normalised, and the UK now also has a ban on new exploration – all while we remain heavily reliant on imports with higher emissions and limited economic benefit.

“Four months out from the Scottish Parliament elections, there is a clear gap between public sentiment and current policy.

“While renewables are critical to the long-term transition, it is economically and environmentally responsible to meet domestic demand from the North Sea in the meantime.”

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “While the Tories are testing out policy positions as their own MPs jump ship to Reform, this Government is working to deliver for the British people, taking money off bills and making Britain’s energy security a priority – none of which will be achieved through issuing new licences.

“Our plan is backed by record investment to grow the clean energy industry while supporting the management of existing oil and gas fields for their lifespan and delivering the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers.”