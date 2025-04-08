Badenoch does not deny key Tory donor has pulled funding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch did not deny that a key donor to the Conservatives has pulled his funding and said her party is fundraising and “using that money wisely”.

Richard Harpin, the founder of repairs business HomeServe and review website Checkatrade, has paused donations to the party, The Guardian reported.

The newspaper said the loss of his backing could lead to the closure of the party’s northern headquarters in Leeds.

Mr Harpin has been a long-time donor to the Conservatives and provided the party with more than £270,000 in cash and non-cash donations in the last quarter of 2024.

Mrs Badenoch said she would not discuss “any specific individuals” when asked about the report during a visit to a business near Salisbury ahead of the local elections on May 1.

She said there were “many factual inaccuracies” in the story but did not outline what they were.

“So right now, what I’m doing is making sure that we keep our costs down and that we build an organisation that is actually serving the British public,” she said.

“People will donate to us when they see that we are delivering for the country and that we are following our principles and our values.

“But I’m not going to make specific comments about individuals. I don’t think that is right.”

Pressed again about whether Mr Harpin had stopped his donations, she said: “As I said, I’m not discussing any specific individuals.

“The Conservative Party is fundraising and we’re making sure that we’re using that money wisely in the service of the British public.”

The Conservatives raised nearly £2 million in donations in the last three months of last year, while Labour raised just over £1 million and Reform UK accepted around £280,000.

The Tories suffered a crushing general election defeat last summer.

Mrs Badenoch acknowledged on Tuesday that the May local elections are going to be “so challenging”.

She added: “We have to also look at the context of what happened four years ago, the last time we fought these seats, when we were polling at a high, winning seats that had never been Conservative before, like Hartlepool.

“We had two-thirds of the votes during the vaccine bounce.

“So we know that this is a challenging set of elections.”