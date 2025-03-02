Tories will not drop opposition to Chagos deal despite US support – Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives will not drop their opposition to the Chagos Islands deal, Kemi Badenoch has said, despite the US president signalling he would back it.

Donald Trump “recognises the strength” of the deal to hand over sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius, Downing Street said, after Sir Keir Starmer met with the president at the White House on Thursday.

The agreement includes a plan to lease back the strategically important US-UK military base on Diego Garcia at British taxpayers’ expense.

Speaking in the Oval Office alongside the Prime Minister, Mr Trump said it is a “very long-term, powerful lease, a very strong lease”, and that “I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country”.

Conservative leader Mrs Badenoch argued it is not in the UK’s national interest to “give away” the territory, when speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Asked if her party will change its position on the deal after Mr Trump appeared to give it the green light, she said: “I don’t work for the American president, this is about UK national interest.

“It is not in our national interest to give away the Chagos Islands and pay for the privilege of doing so.

“That is taxpayers’ money. That is money which the Prime Minister seems to have confirmed is coming out of the defence increase that he has just announced. That’s terrible. He did not deny it when he was asked.

“So, we will not stop our opposition to the surrender of the Chagos Islands, we will continue.”

Under the plan, the UK is expected to lease Diego Garcia for 99 years, with an option for a 40-year extension.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Friday: “We welcome the fact that the president recognises the strength of this deal, which is rooted in a rational and hard-headed determination to protect UK security.”

He would not specify time-frames but said the deal is “progressing”.

The UK still needs to work with the Mauritian government to finalise the deal and put it before the UK Parliament for approval.