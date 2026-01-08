Fact check: Defence spending fell below 3% of GDP in the 1990s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday January 7, Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch said that “the last time (defence) spending was at 3% (of GDP) was under a Conservative government.”

Evaluation

The last time spending on defence was above 3% of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) was in 1994. This was during a Conservative government led by John Major.

But it was also under that same government that defence spending as a portion of GDP fell below 3%.

Between 1992 – when Mr Major won the general election – and 1997 – when he lost to Tony Blair – defence spending fell from 3.9% to 2.6% of GDP. That followed the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The facts

Data from the World Bank shows that during the last 40 years of the 20th century UK defence spending dropped significantly as a proportion of GDP.

The measure fell below the 3% mark in 1995 whe Mr Major was prime minister, and has not risen back above that level since.

Mr Major succeeded Margaret Thatcher in 1990, and led the Conservatives to victory in the 1992 election. His time in office ended in 1997.

To measure the record on defence spending of the Conservative government that was in place in 1994 when spending was last above 3%, it is necessary to define when that Government began. There are three possible start dates from which the record can be measured.

The first is 1979 when the Conservatives took power under Mrs Thatcher, the second is 1990 when Mr Major took over as prime minister, and the third is in 1992 when Mr Major won the general election.

In all three scenarios, defence spending fell as a part of GDP.

In 1979, defence spending was at 4.7% of GDP; in 1990 it was 4%; in 1992 it had hit 3.9% and by 1997 – when the Conservatives left power – it was 2.6%.

An Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report from 2001 found that Mr Major’s Government from 1992-1997 cut defence spending by an average of 3% per year in real terms – that is to say after accounting for inflation. Between 1979 and 1997 defence spending was cut by an average of 0.2% per year, the same report said.

Why did defence spending drop so much in the 1990s?

The fall in UK defence spending as a share of GDP in the 1990s – and earlier – was part of a global trend.

World Bank data show that global defence spending had been 3.5% of world GDP in 1979. By 1997 this had fallen to 2.3%. The fall looks even more dramatic when comparing 1985 (4.3%) with a decade later when the figure had fallen to 2.4%.

The reductions were in part a reaction to a changing geopolitical landscape when many countries lessened their focus on defence: In 1989 the Berlin Wall came down, and by the summer of 1990 democratic governments had replaced all of eastern Europe’s communist regimes. In 1991 the Soviet Union was dissolved.

In 1991, British defence secretary Tom King said defence alliance Nato had “agreed a new role for the United Kingdom” and announced that the size of the Army would be reduced.

