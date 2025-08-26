More than 500 people were arrested at Notting Hill Carnival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 500 people were arrested over the two days of the Notting Hill Carnival, including 61 after the use of live facial recognition.

The number is up from 349 last year when the event also saw the murders of 32-year-old mother Cher Maximen and chef Mussie Imnetu.

This year police said there was a reduction in serious violence, with four stabbings, none of which resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The Met did not release a full breakdown of the offences suspects were arrested for as it has done in previous years.

But it said there were 167 arrests for drugs offences, 50 for possession of an offensive weapon, 21 for sexual offences, four for violence with injury and 49 for other violence.

There were 55 arrests for assaults on police officers, two of whom needed hospital treatment. One suffered a broken nose and the other a serious bite to the hand.

In 2024 there were eight stabbings, including Ms Maximen’s murder, with the same number the previous year, and seven including a murder in 2022.

The total number of arrests has continued to increase, with 209 in 2022 and 275 in 2023.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “Once again the growing size and popularity of Notting Hill Carnival required one of the biggest mobilisations of police officers this year, with over 7,000 officers deployed on each of the two days.

“Our policing operation was focused on keeping people safe by targeting those who were coming to carnival to cause harm to others, so the reduction in incidents of serious violence compared to previous years is very welcome.

“Officers were deployed in significant numbers at the event and on the approaches to and from it, tasked with intervening proactively to prevent crime and, in particular, violence.

“They were assisted by the deployment of live facial recognition cameras, a network of CCTV, the police helicopter and knife arches at key entry points which were used effectively in conjunction with additional stop and search powers.”

Use of live facial recognition led to the arrest of a registered sex offender, a suspect accused of stabbing someone five times with a machete, and another who had been on the run for 10 years, Mr Ward said.

He praised organisers for publicly urging anyone planning on violence to stay away, saying it had made the event safer.

Officers also arrested 100 people in the run-up to the carnival and seized weapons including more than 40 knives and 11 guns.

The Met has expressed fears about overcrowding at the carnival and the risk of a major tragedy.

While improvements were made by organisers this year, Mr Ward said some police concerns remain.

“There remained incidents of overcrowding which required support and intervention by the police.

“It’s an area that all those involved in the delivery of the event know requires a continued focus.”

The second part of an independent review of crowd safety at the event is due to report in October.