‘Cherish bonds of love and friendship’ over summer, says Kate

The Princess of Wales has encouraged people to “cherish the bonds of love and friendship” over summer in a message celebrating the warmest season.

Kate made the comments as part of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature video series, which was posted on Instagram.

The Princess launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a personally signed caption to the post on Instagram, Kate wrote: “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship.

“It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature.

“Here’s to Summer. C”

A group of ballet dancers from The Royal Ballet School, who performed in a Westminster Abbey carol service hosted by Kate last year, are featured in a section of the video that was filmed in Richmond Park.

In the voiceover to the video clip, Kate says: “Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we too are reminded of our own potential for growth.

“It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.

“As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together; playing, connecting, being present. Embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences.

“Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship.

“So open your hearts; sing, dance, play.

“The days are still long, so simply love, and be loved.”

Locations featured in the clip included Sheffield, Bradford, North Wales and Anglesey, and the south coast.