Independent
Two men charged with murder after four-year-old boy dies in crash

Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, will appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 04 June 2025 10:47 BST
Kent Police said the charges were brought after the fatal crash in New Barn Road on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kent Police said the charges were brought after the fatal crash in New Barn Road on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Two men have been charged with murder over a car crash in which a four-year-old boy died.

Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the child’s death.

Two pickup trucks collided in New Barn Road in Dartford, Kent, just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Three people needed hospital treatment including the boy, a one-year-old girl who received minor injuries, and a 24-year-old man who is in a critical condition.

Patrick and Owen Maughan are also both charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent relating to the two people injured.

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information about the crash that involved two grey Ford Rangers.

