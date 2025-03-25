Plans for £9bn Lower Thames Crossing backed by minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A £9 billion road crossing between Kent and Essex has been given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

The Planning Inspectorate said the Cabinet minister has approved a development consent order application by National Highways for the 14.5-mile Lower Thames Crossing.

Work on the project has been ongoing since 2009, and more than £800 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent on planning.

The Lower Thames Crossing is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing with a new motorway-style road.

It would connect the A2 and M2 in Kent to the A13 and M25 in Essex via a 2.6-mile tunnel under the Thames, which would be the UK’s longest road tunnel.

This would nearly double road capacity across the Thames east of London.

National Highways said the Government is “currently exploring private finance options for the project”.

Construction could start next year, with the new road expected to open in the early 2030s.

A Government source said: “The Lower Thames Crossing will be a key strategic route for driver freight, and logistics – improving connectivity between the South and the Midlands, linking up our ports, and unlocking regional economic growth.

“This demonstrates this Government’s commitment to delivering the vital infrastructure the country needs to succeed, and to be on the side of the builders, not the blockers.”

Matt Palmer, National Highways executive director for the Lower Thames Crossing, described it as “one of the UK’s most important infrastructure projects”.

He said: “It will unlock growth with quicker, safer and more reliable journeys, and redraw the blueprint for building major projects in a net zero future by scaling up the use low-carbon construction, and leaving a legacy of green spaces, green skills.

“Our plans have been shaped by the local community and refined by robust and rigorous examination from independent experts.”

Mr Palmer said National Highways is committed to “working with our neighbours” to build the crossing in a way that offers them “opportunities to work and learn new skills while reducing impacts”.

He added: “We are shovel-ready and have our delivery partners on board, and today’s decision allows us to work with Government on funding and start the detailed planning that will let us start construction as soon as possible.”

David Wells, chief executive of industry body Logistics UK, said the announcement is “excellent news” as businesses across the country are “currently hamstrung by delays crossing the Thames”.

He added: “Industry is united in its backing for this vital trade route.”

Jim Dickson, Labour MP for Dartford, said his constituency has suffered from “endless gridlock” because previous governments have “dodged” making a decision on the Lower Thames Crossing.

He added: “This decision will unlock economic growth across the country and finally deliver a solution to the traffic chaos faced by my constituents on a daily basis.”

Thurrock Council in Essex has consistently opposed the project, citing negative economic, social and environmental impacts, but the leader of Kent’s Dartford Borough Council is in favour of the scheme.

Local campaigners Thames Crossing Action Group claim it would be “hugely destructive and harmful”, and a waste of money.

Chris Todd, director of campaign group Transport Action Network, said: “This is absolute madness.

“It’s a desperate decision to distract from the likely bad news in the Chancellor’s spring statement tomorrow.

“Rather than boosting growth, this will clog up roads in the South East and slow the economy down even more.”