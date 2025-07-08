Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Man in hospital with serious injuries after being shot by police at village pub

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Tuesday 08 July 2025 11:46 BST
Police tape near the scene of an incident Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot by armed police outside a rural village pub in Kent.

The shooting took place at around 9pm on Monday at The Park Gate Inn, in Hollingbourne, Kent.

Kent police say their officers arrived at the scene at 7.15pm to carry out an arrest.

The man remains in hospital having suffered what are thought to be “life changing” injuries.

An investigation by the police watchdog, the IOPC has been launched and is in “very early stages” in response to the incident.

The IOPC have released a statement saying: ““We have begun an independent investigation after a man was shot and seriously injured by Kent Police, who were responding to an incident on Monday July 7.

“We were notified by the force after the incident in Hollingbourne, which occurred shortly before 9pm, and declared an independent investigation a short time later.

“The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries which are thought to be life changing.

“We have sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages.”

The A20 Ashford Road, near Leeds Castle, was shut by officers at around 8.45pm yesterday

Kent police have said: “Kent Police attended an address in Hollingbourne, Maidstone to conduct an arrest at approximately 7.15pm on Monday July 7 2025.

“While at the scene, a firearm was discharged by a police officer.

“A man sustained injuries believed to be life-changing and was taken to a London hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

“Shortly afterwards the IOPC declared an independent investigation, which Kent Police is supporting.”

