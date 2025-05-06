School in lockdown over ‘threatening email’ with pupils urged to stay home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A secondary school in Kent has been forced to close down after it was sent a threatening email.

Parents have been told to keep their children away from Astor Secondary School in Dover after a threatening correspondence was sent on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the school on Astor Avenue at 7.37am, and officers attended to advise staff and “provide reassurance”.

The contents of the email are not known, but Kent Police said it is being treated as a “non-credible threat”.

In a message sent to parents, which was shared on social media, the school said: “Due to the site needing to be thoroughly checked, we have been advised for the site to be cleared of staff and students immediately with further updates to follow.

“We will be sending students home that have already arrived; should there be any difficulties with this we will contact you directly.

“Please check with your child directly that they are aware of where they need to go.

“Please note that our phone lines remain closed for the time being.”

Kent Police said in a statement: “Kent Police received a report at 7.37am on Tuesday 6 May 2025 that a school in Astor Avenue, Dover, had received an email making threats.

“Officers attended to advise staff and provide reassurance.

“The email is being treated as a non-credible threat and enquiries into the correspondence are ongoing.”

Kent County Council has been approached for comment.