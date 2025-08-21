Shear delight for teenager who took sheep to collect GCSE results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young shepherd set the baa high with her GCSE results when she arrived to collect them with her sheep, Kevin.

Milly Johnson, 16, who has won awards for sheep-handling, brought along the North Ronaldsay sheep to pick up her results from Tarleton Academy near Preston in Lancashire on Thursday.

She told the PA news agency: “He’s my best friend and he comes pretty much everywhere with me.”

Milly said the four-year-old rare breed acted as a “therapy sheep” to calm her exam nerves, and even accompanied her to the school prom, wearing a halter which matched her dress.

As well as achieving the grades she was expecting – including two grade 7s and two grade 6s – Milly had another reason to celebrate. She received a phone call on Wednesday night to offer her a veterinary nurse apprenticeship at a farm vets.

She and Kevin are also getting ready for the Young Shepherd of the Year competition in November which Milly has qualified for.

The family were planning a meal at the pub to celebrate on Thursday night, although Kevin would not be able to join them.

Milly joked: “He’s not old enough to drink beer yet.”

The teenager regularly shows Kevin and this year won first place in the over-11s young handler’s class at the Trawden Agricultural Show.

Scott Parker, headteacher at Tarleton, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “Milly’s dedication, both academically and beyond the classroom, is exceptional.

“Her commitment to her interests and her ability to balance them alongside her studies speaks volumes about her character, work ethic and maturity.

“She is a fantastic role model for her peers and I’ve no doubt at all that she has a bright future ahead.”