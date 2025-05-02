Woman ‘thrilled’ after being crowned first Flatpack world champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has said she is “thrilled” after becoming the first person to be crowned Flatpack world champion.

The Flatpack World Championships, which is in its first year, saw eight competitors battle it out to build flatpack furniture as speedily as they could, at the opening of Grand Designs Live at ExCel London on Friday.

The contest was split into two rounds and involved participants making bookcases and bedside tables.

Taking a mere nine minutes and 33 seconds to build a bedside table, Hayley McAuley proved she had the speed and determination needed to become a champion.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a morning, and I am absolutely thrilled to have been crowned Flatpack World Champion,” Ms McAuley, from Wigan, said.

“When I first heard about the competition I jumped at the chance to enter as I’ve always thought I’m a bit of a machine when it comes to building flatpack furniture.

“Everyone truly did a fantastic job.”

Ms McAuley was awarded with a golden Allen key medal and congratulated by Kevin McCloud, who was the host of the event and is best known for presenting Grand Designs.

McCloud said: “This was great fun and hugely amusing.

“It was wonderful to see who took this seriously, and who accidentally sabotaged their own attempts to win.

“We had a really spectacular audience who found it hugely entertaining.”

The furniture pieces are to be donated to the charity British Heart Foundation.

Grand Designs Live will run from May 2 to 5 and is in its 20th year.