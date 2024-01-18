Khasha Smith: Missing mother last seen in October, police confirm

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are continuing to look for a missing mother from Edinburgh who was last seen in October.

Khasha Smith, 35, was reported missing from Calder Grove on 5 January.

She was last in contact with her family on 4 November 2023.

In an update on Wednesday, Police Scotland established that the last confirmed sighting of Ms Smith was 10 October 2023.

Khasha Smith, 35, was reported missing from Calder Grove on 5 January (Police Scotland )

Ms Smith is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair.

She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist that says, “Forever,” and she often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse, and Wester Hailes areas.

Khasha Smith has blue eyes and long, blonde hair (Police Scotland )

Police Scotland has issued several appeals in the search for the mother, as officers checked a potential sighting in the Slateford area of Edinburgh between 21 and 24 November.

Officers are continuing to look for Ms Smith as they distribute and pin up posters in an effort to remind people she remains missing.

Officers are continuing to look for Ms Smith as they distribute and pin up posters (Police Scotland )

Police Scotland said: “Khasha’s family is extremely concerned for her and are hoping the posters remind people she’s still missing and that we are still looking for information which could help us find her.”

When she was reported missing, Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time.”

Appealing to anyone who has information, he added: “Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”

If anyone has seen Khasha or has any information on where she may have gone, you can call 101, quoting reference 3915 of 5 January.