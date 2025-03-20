Girl, 4, who died in house fire a ‘shining star’, say family in emotional tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a four-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Northumberland have paid tribute to their “smiling star”.

Kiana-Lee Wallace – known as Kiki – died at the scene on Kingsley Road in Lynemouth on Monday evening.

A woman in her 20s and a two-year-old girl both received medical treatment before being taken to hospital. The woman remains in hospital while the young girl has now been discharged.

On Thursday, Kiana-Lee’s family issued a statement via Northumbria Police, saying: “We are absolutely broken as a family to have lost our beloved Kiki in this tragic way. She is the biggest smiling star in our lives.”

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, while Kiana-Lee’s family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Kiana-Lee’s loved ones and friends at this tragic time.

“We would ask that their privacy at this incredibly difficult time is respected as they grieve.”

Det Ch Insp Jenkins, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, added: “Our investigation remains ongoing and we are committed to establishing exactly what happened, and how Kiana-Lee came to pass away.

open image in gallery The house fire broke out on Kingsley Road in Lynemouth ( Google Maps )

“Our work at the scene continues and we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information which may help our enquiries.

“We also ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community following such a tragic incident.”

Speaking to ITV News, neighbours described their “heartbreaking” attempts to help after the fire broke out at around 9:30pm on Monday.

Karen Coulson said she called 999 as her partner ran to help with a hose and entered the house as the “roof was falling in”.

“We just tried our best,” she said. “We couldn't have done anything else. It was heartbreaking knowing that child was in there and we couldn't get in – we just couldn't get in ... It’s just so tragic and happened so fast.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, on the force’s website, or by calling 101, quoting reference number NP-20250317-1107