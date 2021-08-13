Police officer and three-year-old child found dead in ‘unexplained’ circumstances

A serving police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead, police said.

West Mercia Police were called to an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster earlier today following concerns for the welfare of a man and young child, the force said.

The man, aged 39, was found to be a serving West Mercia Police officer.

West Mercia Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the “tragic” deaths, which are currently being treated as “unexplained”.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

“While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues.”