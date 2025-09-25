Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cyberhackers are said to have stolen information about thousands of children from a nursery chain, it has been reported.

Pictures, names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain are being used to demand ransom money, according to the BBC.

The broadcaster also reported it had been contacted by the hackers, who appear to be called Radiant, and have now published some stolen data, including pictures and profiles of 10 children on their darknet website.

Information about the children’s parents, carers, plus safeguarding notes is in the hands of the hackers, it is alleged.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Met Police received a referral on Thursday following reports of a ransomware attack on a London-based organisation.

“Enquiries are ongoing and remain in the early stages within the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit. No arrests have been made.”

open image in gallery Pictures, along with the names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain are being used to demand ransom money ( PA )

Bryony Wilde, whose child attends a Kido nursery in London, told the BBC: “They are kids – their personal details shouldn’t be worth anything.

“You are probably prepared to go a little bit further to protect children’s privacy and personal details.”

She described the children as “completely innocent victims”.

BBC News said it had challenged the hackers over using children’s data to extort from a nursery, and was told by the criminals that they “weren’t asking for an enormous amount” and they “deserve some compensation for our pentest”.

A “pentest” – or penetration test – is the term for when ethical hackers are hired to assess the security of an organisation in a controlled and professional way.

open image in gallery The Met Police confirmed it had received a referral on Thursday following reports of a ransomware attack ( Getty )

Jonathon Ellison, the National Cyber Security Centre’s national resilience director, said: “The reports of highly sensitive data being stolen in a cyber incident impacting nurseries are deeply distressing.

“Cyber criminals will target anyone if they think there is money to be made, and going after those who look after children is a particularly egregious act.

“The NCSC has bespoke guidance to help early years settings, such as nurseries, protect themselves from attacks, as well as guidance for individuals who are concerned that their data has been affected by a breach.”

On its website, Kido, which has locations in London, says: “Our international network of schools in the USA, UK, India and China ensures that we bring best practices in operations, training, curriculum and care to each school.”

Kido has been contacted for comment, but a response has not yet been received.