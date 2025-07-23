British sailors warned after killer whales ram boat off coast of northern Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British sailors are being warned to be cautious after a sailboat was rammed by orcas off the coast of northern Spain.

Two sailors on a French yacht were rescued by the Spanish coastguard on Monday after reporting being attacked by killer whales at around 2pm.

The incident happened around two miles from the town of Deba, near Bilbao, local media reports.

Though the pair were taken to shore safely, rescuers said incidents in the region were uncommon and that they had not been called to assist in an orca attack in the Basque Country before.

Such incidents are more common further south in the “orca alley” of the Strait of Gibraltar.

British experts have now advised sailors to be cautious and familiarise themselves with what to do if they encounter orcas, as the attack in Spain comes just weeks after Iberian orcas were first spotted in Cornish waters.

open image in gallery Such incidents are more common further south in the “orca alley” of the Strait of Gibraltar. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Professor Volker Deecke, professor of wildlife conservation at the University of Cumbria, did not rule out that such incidents seen near Spain could happen in British waters.

He told The Telegraph: "UK sailors transiting the hotspots should definitely familiarise themselves with the guidance. The same guidance applies for sailors encountering any killer whales in Cornish waters."

Guidance includes turning off boat engines and lowering sails if orcas are spotted. Skippers are also advised to turn off autopilot and echo sounders, and not to make loud noises.

Other recommendations include staying in shallow waters, which makes it harder for orcas to ram rudders of boats.

Despite being referred to as killer whales, orcas belong to the dolphin family. They can grow up to eight metres long and weigh up to six tonnes.

Most experts believe orcas are not displaying aggression during the incidents and are instead attacking out of boredom.

“For some unknown reason, the killer whales have developed a penchant for breaking the rudders of sailboats and once they have achieved this, they leave the boat alone,” Prof Volker Deeke told The Telegraph.

“During interactions, the animals remain cool, calm and collected without any of the behavioural signs of aggression such as splashing, or vocalisations.”

The Independent has contacted the Spanish coastguard for comment.