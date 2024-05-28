Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a young soldier “with an infectious smile” tragically found dead in his army barracks.

Kim Mawa, 23, a sapper from the Royal Engineers, passed away at Swinton Barracks in Wiltshire, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

His colleagues alerted authorities fearing for his welfare before paramedics found him at around 10.22am on 7 May.

An inquest at Salisbury Coroners Court found that he died by hanging with Wiltshire Police confirming “there are no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

Mr Mawa’s death is the second suspected suicide at the same barracks this year. On February 25, Ebrima Nyabally, 19, was found dead in his room just five days into joining the squadron.

His body was discovered 24 hours after being arrested for unspecified reasons and then released by Royal Military Police.

A GoFundMe crowdfunder has raised more than £7,000 for a memorial for Spr Kim Mawa’s memory.

A statement said: “In memory of Spr Kim Mawa, we commemorate a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. He left an indelible mark on our hearts and will be deeply missed.

“As we honour his memory, let us unite in creating a lasting tribute to celebrate his life. Your contributions will go towards a memorial item that will serve as a symbol of remembrance for Spr Kim Mawa and bring comfort to his family and friends.

“Together, we can ensure that his legacy lives on, forever cherished and remembered.”

Mawa’s close friends also paid tribute following his death.

One tribute read: “Spr Mawa, your passing has touched the entire regiment; your loss is deeply felt. 22 Engr Regt will not forget your smile and infectious smile. I hope you are at peace.”

Another said: “Absolutely devastated, hope you’re at peace now brother. Hope you knew how much you’re being missed, you won’t be forgotten.”

An Army spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the death of Sapper Kim Mawa at Swinton Barracks, Perham Down on 7 May 2024. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“The circumstances surrounding this tragic death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.