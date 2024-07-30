Support truly

Readers of The Independent have been leaving tributes to veteran war correspondent Kim Sengupta, following his death aged 68.

Kim’s career spanned more than four decades and it was at The Independent that he would define his legacy as one of Britain’s best on-the-ground correspondents.

Our community has been mourning his sudden loss, with heartfelt tributes to a “gifted journalist” whose “reports were worth their weight in gold”.

The Independent’s editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, said: “The sudden death of Kim Sengupta is a devastating loss for The Independent as well as for the wider world of journalism. Kim was a reporter’s reporter. He lived for the story and courageously covered countless conflicts from Iraq to Ukraine.

“I first knew him more 40 years ago when he was a general reporter in Fleet Street and from those early days hugely admired his tenacious and tireless ambition to quest and pursue. He lived and worked ferociously hard, more often than not on the frontline, with a Hemingway swagger as he travelled the globe for The Independent.

“Modestly, he downplayed the dangers of war even as he told of the trials and tribulations of reporting with zest, humour and humanity.”

Memories, thoughts and kind words from readers can be found below. You can add your tribute by clicking here.

‘RIP friend’

So sad to hear this. Kim and I were foreign and war correspondents for the Indy for many years. Often in the same war zone, or, if not, following each other's work to ensure we were both still alive. RIP my friend. Phil

GlaswegianPJ

‘A truly extraordinary journalist’

What a tribute. You can tell from the generous comments that he was a truly extraordinary journalist.

Bravo, and RIP.

DaveNewWorld

‘We could do with more people like Kim’

Kim went to where the danger and facts were to do his job while lesser people scribbled away beneath his articles deluding themselves they were talking truth to power. They’re still doing it today but nobody is interested in what they have to say.

We could do with more people like Kim in these troubled times but thankfully at least we had him for as long as we did and all the others, who are willing to take risks few of us would ever consider, for investigative journalism.

Jonathan19

‘Always enjoyed your articles’

RIP Kim, and condolences to your family.

Always enjoyed reading your articles, the paper will be worse off for your passing.

Kepler444

‘A lion of truth’

Kim Sengupta stands alongside Robert Fisk at the very top of the tree.

The Independent and indeed the world has lost a lion of truth. Kim took us to places we didn't want to be and showed us the horror and the hope.

Ivylegend

‘Remarkable journalist’

A remarkable journalist whose accurate reports and in-depth neutral analysis I would eagerly read.

Very sad news. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Mp

‘A reliable voice’

He was the best, a reliable voice to go to to understand what was going on.

FrenchScouse

‘I always made a point of reading his reports’

I always made a point of reading his reports. As I did with the former Independent correspondent, Robert Fisk. May Kim rest in peace.

somerset sage

‘Reports worth their weight in gold’

It is easily forgotten that the Indy has not only covered the genocide from the front line (or as near to it as possible) but has allowed readers to comment. Unlike The Guardian.

Reports from the likes of Mr Sengupta are worth their weight in gold compared to much of what the UK MSM publishes. He will be missed.

Klingsor2

‘Gifted journalist’

Sad news.

A very able, astute and gifted journalist, the likes of which we need more of in these very dangerous times.

stillaardvark3

Some of the comments have been edited for this article. You can read the full tributes in the comments section of the original article.