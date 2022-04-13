Every Kinder product that has been recalled due to salmonella concerns

A recall of Kinder chocolate products amid salmonella fears has been extended to include all of those manufactured at a site in Belgium, regardless of their best-before date.

Chocolate firm Ferrero has widened the recall to include all Kinder products manufactured at their Arlon site between June and the present date, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Friday night.

The previous recall only covered products with best-before dates up to October 7, 2022.

The FSA, which is continuing to investigate an outbreak of salmonella cases linked to Kinder products, said the new update means all the products in the recall notice, no matter what the best-before date is, should not be eaten.

The recall is related to the same products – Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons – announced earlier in the week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, are known to have been infected with salmonella in the outbreak linked to the treats.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “Consumers should follow the advice in the latest recall notice, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.

“We have emphasised to the business and the authorities in Belgium the importance of taking as precautionary an approach to their recall as possible and trust that they will continue to put consumers’ needs first in any action they take.

“We continue to work closely with UK and international partners, including the UK Health Security Agency and Food Standards Scotland, to establish how this outbreak started and make sure all necessary steps have been taken to prevent further illness.”

The UKHSA has said the symptoms of salmonellosis usually resolve themselves within a few days but that symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Anyone with concerns that they might have salmonellosis is urged to contact their GP or call NHS 111.