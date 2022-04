People are being urged not to eat Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs within a specific date range over a potential link to a salmonella outbreak in children.

Ferrero, which makes Kinder Surprise, has recalled batches of the product with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October.

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three packs of eggs.

The UK's Food Security Agency said: “This is in connection with a potential link to a salmonella outbreak.

"A number of these cases have been young children.”

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and the Kinder eggs.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.ukferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

The FSA said the eggs have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Tina Potter, FSA head of incidents, said: "We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

"It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak."

Dr Lesley Larkin, a surveillance lead at the UKHSA, said: "Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

"Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms."