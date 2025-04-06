Royals news live: King Charles and Camilla to begin Italy tour after hospital visit
Charles to become first British sovereign to address both houses of the Italian parliament
The King and Queen are set to begin their three-day trip to Italy on Monday following Charles’ hospital stay last week.
The historic visit will see the King become the first British sovereign to address both houses of the Italian parliament.
Charles and Camilla are also set to hold audiences with Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni during the trip, and attend a black-tie state banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by the president Sergio Mattarella.
Originally, the monarch had also planned to visit Pope Francis at the Vatican, but this was postponed after the Pope was advised to rest following his life-threatening bout of pneumonia.
The visit comes after Charles has faced his own health concerns in recent weeks. He was forced to postpone his engagements last Friday following a short stay in hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.
The trip comes also comes as the Duke of Sussex is set to appeal a High Court ruling dismissing his legal claim against the Home Office on Tuesday.
How did Charles and Camilla meet?
Charles first met fun, confident Camilla on the Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970 when he had just left Cambridge University, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.
No marriage proposal came, despite the closeness between the pair and when the relationship cooled after Charles dedicated himself to his Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles later married Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981.
After Charles and Camilla both divorced – and Diana died in l997 – Camilla’s eventual emergence as Charles’ long-term partner was part of a carefully planned PR campaign masterminded by the heir to the throne’s spin doctor Mark Bolland.
Their first public appearance together was outside the Ritz hotel in London in 1999, dubbed Operation Ritz, where the mass of waiting photographers had been tipped off.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend their 20th wedding anniversary
The King and Queen will mark their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by spending the evening as guests of honour at a state banquet in Rome.
The black-tie dinner, a highlight of the couple’s four-day state visit to Italy which begins on Monday, will be attended by prominent figures from Italian society.
The day will mark two decades since Charles and Camilla wed at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005.
Read the full story here:
How King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend their 20th wedding anniversary
