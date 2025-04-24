New portrait of King and Queen already questioned by critics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla will feature on the cover of Tatler magazine, painted by former royal tour artist Phillip Butah.

Butah, who was personally chosen by the King to accompany him on his state visit to Kenya in 2023, based the portrait on a photograph of the couple taken by Millie Pilkington last year.

But the artwork has already come under scrutiny on social media with one person remarking: “Doesn’t look like Charles”.

Another suggested the King’s eyes were more similar to those of former US president Joe Biden.

“Queen Camilla looks brilliant – but the eyes on the king look like Biden .. it is not a good resemblance of King Charles,” they said.

open image in gallery Butah’s portrait was painted to mark the magazine’s celebration of the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary ( Phillip Butah based on original photograph taken by Millie Pilkington/Tatler/PA Wire )

It follows the widely criticised portrait of the Princess of Wales, which appeared as Tatler’s front cover last year.

The canvas by artist Hannah Uzor was branded “dreadful” and a “parody” by royal fans and art critics.

Butah said he believed it was a royal first for the royal couple to be painted together for a magazine cover.

The image, in the society bible’s June edition, celebrates the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary, which they marked this month.

Butah said: “I think it is wonderful and I love the fact that a top glossy magazine commissions an artist to make a cover, because art and fashion do belong together.”

“I have chosen a summery green for the background because they are walking together in a garden, and this is an informal portrait, not a state portrait.

“I think it will be a first; I have never seen the royal couple painted together on the cover of a magazine, and I just want people to enjoy it and see it as a celebration of our King and Queen.”

open image in gallery Artist Phillip Butah who painted a portrait of Charles and Camilla ( Philip Sinden/Tatler/PA Wire )

Butah said of joining Charles and Camilla on their official visit to Kenya: “They are one of the most famous couples of our time, so it was fascinating for me to see the personal side of their relationship.

“It is so strong and they are a great team.”

The artist first met Charles at the age of 16 when he won the Young Artists’ Britain: The Prince of Wales’s Young Artists’ Award competition in 1998.

Celebrities he has drawn include actor Ashley Walters and former Olympic sprinter Linford Christie.

The full feature is available in the June issue of Tatler via digital download and on newsstands from May 1.