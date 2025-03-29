King Charles sends message to Myanmar in first statement since hospital stay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles, while recovering from recent cancer treatment side effects, has conveyed his condolences to the people of Myanmar following a devastating earthquake.

The King, who cancelled a planned visit to Birmingham on Friday to focus on his recuperation, issued a message of sympathy on Saturday.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at midday local time on Friday, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread injuries. According to reports from the country's military-led government, the death toll has exceeded 1,000, with 2,376 people injured.

The King's message, shared on social media, expressed his and Queen Camilla's shock and profound sadness at the tragedy.

open image in gallery Rescue workers survey the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok. ( Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFPGetty )

Charles said: “My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.

“I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit.

“At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods.”

The earthquake that struck Myanmar had an epicentre near Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, sending buildings in many areas toppling to the ground and causing widespread damage.

The earthquake also shook neighbouring Thailand, killing six people and injuring 26 at three construction sites, including one where a partially built high-rise collapsed in Bangkok.

open image in gallery Charles is understood to be staying at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire (PA) ( PA Wire )

Another 47 people were still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

Charles, 76, is understood to be staying at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire after it was revealed he had been in hospital with side effects from his cancer treatment.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that the King “required a short period of observation in hospital” earlier that day.

The monarch appeared in good spirits on Friday morning as he was seen leaving Clarence House in London in a black Audi.