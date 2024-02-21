Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles has been pictured at work for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, after holding an audience with Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch met the prime minister late on Wednesday afternoon, marking the restart of their weekly encounters to discuss matters of Government.

It is the first time the King has been filmed carrying out official duties since his shock diagnosis, which has seen him withdraw from public-facing engagements as he undergoes treatment.

“Wonderful to see you looking so well,” said Mr Sunak, with the King jokingly replying: “It’s all done with mirrors.”

He spoke of being overcome with emotion by the outpouring of support from the public, telling Mr Sunak: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards. It’s reduced me to tears most of time.”

Rishi Sunak told the monarch ‘We’re all behind you’ during a meeting at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

After greeting the King with a handshake, Mr Sunak told him: “We’re all behind you. The country is all behind you.”

They also discussed the spotlight that has been shone on cancer charities, with the King describing the organisations as “wonderful”.

Since announcing that he had begun outpatient treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer just over two weeks ago, he has continued to deal with his red boxes of state papers behind the scenes, and has been seen attending Sandringham church services.

Before meeting with the prime minister, he held an in-person Privy Council at the royal residence, where attendees included Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt and a selection of other ministers who are Privy Counsellors.

Traditionally, the King and Privy Counsellors stand throughout the meeting due to etiquette demands, yet Buckingham Palace are yet to comment if this rule was observed this afternoon.

He met with Mr Sunak shortly afterwards, which came just a day after the King’s son and heir the Prince of Wales risked controversy by issuing a strongly worded plea for peace in Gaza.

Charles, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has faced a difficult start to 2024, with a three-night hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered.

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales is recovering after major abdominal surgery, but is not expected to be back on official duties until after Easter.