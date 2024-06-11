Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III celebrated the work of his foundation alongside a host of celebrity ambassadors as he hosted a celebrity-packed event at St James Palace.

The monarch was all smiles with David Beckham, who recently became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, as they prepared for the inaugural awards ceremony.

Among the guests were actor Sienna Miller, broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh, former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and model Penny Lancaster.

Her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, as well as Naomi Campbell, are also celebrity ambassadors of the King’s Foundation alongside Mr Beckham.

In London on Tuesday evening, the event showcased the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts,

King Charles III right embraces Penny Lancaster as they attend the inaugural King's Foundation charity awards at St James's Palace ( AP )

King Charles III laughs with former England footballer David Beckham ( Getty Images )

The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove Gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

Charles and Mr Beckham were both seen laughing and heard discussing England’s chances in the Euro 2024 championships, with the former Manchester United midfielder telling the King: “We’ll be ready. Gareth will be ready.”

The event at St James’s Palace is set to become an annual fixture in the King’s Foundation calendar.

Charles presented the final award of the evening, the King Charles III Harmony Award, to South Korean diplomat and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

During his speech Charles said: “I really am delighted to be here with you all at the inaugural King’s Foundation Awards and to present the first King Charles III Harmony Award.

King Charles poses with a host of celebrities in St James Palace ( via REUTERS )

King Charles III (centre) presents the Harmony Award to Ban Ki-moon (left), the former United Nations Secretary General, at the King's Foundation charity's inaugural awards at St James's Palace ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire )

“This award was created to recognise the individuals who champion the values which underpin the King’s Foundation’s mission and my own hope for a world in which we live in harmony with nature.”

He continued to pay tribute to the diplomat for his “tireless dedication” to promoting those values internationally.

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation, based at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.