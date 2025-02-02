King Charles ‘profoundly shocked and saddened’ by Washington DC plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King Charles has said he is “profoundly shocked and saddened” after an army helicopter collided with a commercial plane in Washington DC, killing 67 people.

The crash on Wednesday night, between the plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members and a Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers on board, left no survivors.

As of Friday afternoon, 41 bodies had been pulled from the Potomac River, including 28 that had been positively identified, Washington DC fire chief John Donnelly Sr said at a news conference.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Charles said: “Our hearts, and our special thoughts, are with the people of the United States and our deepest sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims.

“I would also like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event.”

The two aircraft collided when the plane was coming in for a landing at the airport next to Washington.

Investigators looking into the cause of the crash are reviewing the data from the helicopter’s black box along with information from two flight data recorders and a cockpit voice recorder from the plane.

Officials are examining the actions of the military pilot and air traffic control, after the helicopter apparently flew into the American Airlines plane’s path.

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the US since November 12 2001, when an American Airlines flight collided into a residential area of Belle Harbour, New York, just after take-off from Kennedy Airport, killing all 260 people on board.