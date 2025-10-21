Charles and Camilla make third donation to appeal supporting those in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made a third undisclosed donation to an appeal supporting those in Gaza.

The contribution comes as charities intensify efforts to deliver aid following the recent ceasefire agreement. The Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, which primarily focuses its funds on Gaza, also assists individuals affected by conflict across Lebanon, the West Bank, and Syria.

Since the ceasefire agreement earlier this month, the DEC said its charities including Cafod, the International Rescue Committee, the British Red Cross and Plan International, have begun scaling up their work which includes delivering food, water, medicine and other essential supplies following an increase in access for humanitarian aid.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It has been heartening to see generous donations to the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal since the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and we are grateful to their majesties the King and Queen for their ongoing support of the DEC and our appeals.

“Donations are making a huge difference already as our DEC charities and their partners scale up their work in Gaza.

“However, more funds are urgently needed to help them meet the colossal scale of need and continue providing a lifeline to families facing an uncertain future.

“If you can, please donate now.”

open image in gallery The King and Queen have previously made private donations (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

The King and Queen were among the first to donate to the appeal following its launch last October with a second contribution from the couple revealed in February this year.

The latest donation comes after the Prince of Wales condemned the killing of humanitarian workers in regions such as Gaza during a speech at the opening of the first, global memorial for humanitarian workers in west London.

Speaking at the event in Gunnersbury Park earlier this month, William said the killing of aid staff was “a cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct” and called for their better protection and recognition.

In February, Charles privately met the chief executive officers of the 15 DEC charities to hear about the challenges they are facing responding to some of the world’s most urgent humanitarian crises.