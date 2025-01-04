Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

King Charles is deeply saddened after a British man died in a vehicle attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day, according to Buckingham Palace sources.

The king has been in touch with the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, who was killed by “blunt force injuries” when a pickup truck rammed into a crowd of New Year’s Eve revellers in Bourbon Street, Louisiana, killing at least 14 and injuring at least 35.

Mr Pettifer, who was named by Metropolitan Police on Saturday morning, is believed to be the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, who was known as Tiggy.

The 31-year-old’s family described him as a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many”.

open image in gallery Alexandra Pettifer, right, is the former nanny to William and Harry and believed to be Mr Pettifer’s mother ( PA Wire )

The statement added: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed‘s death in New Orleans. We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.”

The New Orleans coroner said Mr Pettifer’s main cause of death was “blunt force injuries”. Family liaison officers from the Met Police are supporting Mr Pettifer’s family as his body is returned to the UK.

Mr Pettifer was the eldest son of former Coldstream Guards officer, Charles Pettifer, and Camilla Wyatt, the daughter of a racehorse breeder, according to The Telegraph.

His half-brother, Tom, was a page boy at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding, and is a godson to William. The Prince of Wales has been told of Mr Pettifer’s death, it is understood.

open image in gallery An Islamic State flag lies on the ground rolled up behind the pickup truck that Shamsud-Din Jabbar allegedly drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Authorities believe the New Year’s Day attack was carried out by 42-year-old US-born army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an “act of terrorism”. An ISIS flag, weapons and a potential improvised explosive device were found inside the pickup truck, the bureau added.

It is believe the suspect acted alone when allegedly he carried out the attack in the city’s popular French Quarter at 3:15am on New Year’s Day. The Texan got out of the car and fired a gun before he was shot by police, authorities said.

One of the people killed remains unidentified, while the others all come from the US, with victims ranging from 18 to 63 years old.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has announced a foundation has been set up to assist the victims, with the city taking “every necessary step to put even more safety procedures in place, especially given the nature of the investigation”.

US president Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video which suggested he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

World leaders condemned the attack, including prime minister Keir Starmer who said on Wednesday: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”