King Charles pulls ‘perfect’ pint of Guinness during visit to new London brewery
His Majesty was expertly guided through the pouring ritual by Guinness experience ambassador Leo Ravina
King Charles demonstrated his prowess behind the bar, earning praise for pulling a "perfect" pint of Guinness during a visit to the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery London. Marking the launch of the Covent Garden attraction, His Majesty was expertly guided through the pouring ritual by Guinness experience ambassador Leo Ravina.
Standing behind the bar, the King was instructed to hold his glass "at a 45 degree angle – very important – it’s not 46 or 44, precisely 45." He then pulled the pump towards him, stopping when the glass reached approximately three-quarters full, showcasing a steady hand for the popular tipple.
Drinkers have to famously wait for their pint of Guinness to settle before it can be topped up – with the total pouring process taking 119-and-a-half seconds – and the King chatted to his guide before adding the last drops.
At the end of the process, Mr Ravina said “that’s a perfect pint of Guinness” and Charles quipped “if you say so”.
The finished pint was taken over to a machine and the King marvelled as the words “Merry Christmas” and a sprig of holly were printed on the top of the pint using edible dyes before he took a sip.
Charles also had a taste test of some of the beers produced by a micro brewery in the building’s basement, having a sip of a porter, winter warmer and an apricot sour, which Charles said did not taste like a beer.
Mr Ravina said afterwards: “He did great, that was an ideal pint of Guinness. He’s got the job – he’s hired.”
The visit comes amid warning of a Guinness 0.0 shortage on supermarket shelves over Christmas amid a staff pay dispute with Diageo.
Unite union members at the Diageo packaging plant in Belfast have voted to reject an “inadequate” pay offer from the company and take strike action.
Around 90 workers will commence an eight-day strike between Friday and Saturday December 20.
The Belfast plant handles canning and packaging of the non-alcoholic stout.
The drinks giant claims there would be no impact to supply.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks