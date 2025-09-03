King Charles opens up about health on visit to new hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles joked about old age and gave a health update as he officially opened the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in the West Midlands.

The 736-bed facility in Smethwick saw crowds of staff, patients, and volunteers gather to welcome the monarch.

The atmosphere was one of excitement and anticipation as he arrived, greeted by cheers and waving flags before proceeding to one of the hospital’s acute elderly care wards.

There, he met 85-year-old Jacqueline Page from Great Barr, who expressed her profound delight at the encounter.

Mrs Page recounted a previous occasion in 1978 when she saw the King in Birmingham, during his visit to open Perry Barr Stadium.

She told him: "You came in the helicopter, and you got out and came straight towards my parents. They shook hands with you but I didn’t get a look in, so I’m so delighted to meet you today."

open image in gallery King Charles III talks with patient Phillip Barnard during his visit to officially open the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

The King recalled: “It was a wonderful old helicopter, I seem to remember.

“I used to fly it because I had flown them in the Navy. I left the Navy in 1976 and I could still remember how to fly it, that was the great thing.”

The pair also shared a joke about their health, with Mrs Page telling the King she was “wearing out”.

The King responded: “I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don’t work so well when you get past 70.”

The royal also chatted with patient Matthew Shinda, 73, who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer and is from Oldbury.

He told Charles, “it is nice to see you are recovering well”, to which the King replied: “I am not too bad.”

open image in gallery Charles met archivist Daniel Joyce at the oratory ( Chris Jackson/PA )

The King asked Mr Shinda what he liked to drink, to which his daughter said he “loves his malts”.

After asking Mr Shinda if the hospital staff allow him to have a “tiny dram of whisky occasionally”, the King said: “I knew I should have brought one, it is supposed to be good for the heart.”

After his visit to the ward, the King met the first baby to have been born at the hospital after it opened its doors on October 6 last year and her parents, Semhar Tesfu and Yonas Kflu, from Perry Barr.

Hernata Yonas arrived at 8.48am, just 90 minutes after the maternity ward opened its doors for the first time.

The King greeted the crowds of hundreds of patients, staff, medical students and volunteers, who cheered, clapped and took selfies as he stopped to shake their hands and speak to them.

Sir David Nicholson, chairman of the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said it was a “tremendous honour” to have the King unveil a plaque marking the official opening.

open image in gallery The 736-bed facility in Smethwick saw crowds of staff, patients, and volunteers gather to welcome King Charles III ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

He said: “This is a day of immense pride, not just for those of us who have been part of this project since its inception, but the entire community that will benefit from this world-class facility for generations to come.

“Your Majesty, it is with deepest gratitude and immense pride that we welcome you here today to officially open the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.”

The hospital visit was the King’s second engagement of the day in the West Midlands, as he earlier toured the Oratory of St Philip Neri in Birmingham following the canonisation of Cardinal John Henry Newman.

The King viewed historic items in the library and the cardinal’s personal effects in his room, which has remained untouched since his death in 1890.