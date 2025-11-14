King laughs with Love Island star after being asked to join him in a gym session
The King said he exercises twice a day
King Charles shared a laugh with a former Love Island star after being invited to join a gym session during a recent visit to South Wales.
The monarch met Liam Reardon, the 2021 winner of the ITV dating series, at a reception held at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.
The light-hearted offer came as the King attended an event celebrating his 77th birthday. The gathering was also attended by a host of Welsh celebrities and TV personalities. Among those present alongside Mr Reardon were Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones and TikTok creator Lewis Leigh.
Speaking to the King, Reardon said: “I’m opening a gym next week, so if you ever fancy a little session, let me know, we’ll have a little session together.”
Charles laughed and said: “I try to do my exercise… Twice a day.”
Reardon told the PA news agency: “He mentioned going to the gym… He said, ‘You’re opening a gym are you?’ I said, ‘Yeah’.
“I said, ‘Look, if you’re ever in the area again and you fancy a session, I’ll put you through your paces’… He said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’d love to’.
“I said, ‘You look fit anyway’, he said ‘I train twice a day’, I said, ‘I can tell’.”
Representatives from the King and Queen’s patronages and local businesses including Coco’s Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness, also attended the community reception.
The guests sang Happy Birthday to the King before he cut his cake, a replica of Cyfarthfa Castle made with vanilla sponge, with jam and buttercream.
The castle, built in 1825 as the residence of ironmaster William Crawshay, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.
Following the celebrations, the Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.
Camilla joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers, and attended a school assembly where the children performed poetry.