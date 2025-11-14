King laughs with Love Island star after being asked to join him in a gym session

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles shared a laugh with a former Love Island star after being invited to join a gym session during a recent visit to South Wales.

The monarch met Liam Reardon, the 2021 winner of the ITV dating series, at a reception held at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.

The light-hearted offer came as the King attended an event celebrating his 77th birthday. The gathering was also attended by a host of Welsh celebrities and TV personalities. Among those present alongside Mr Reardon were Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones and TikTok creator Lewis Leigh.

Speaking to the King, Reardon said: “I’m opening a gym next week, so if you ever fancy a little session, let me know, we’ll have a little session together.”

Charles laughed and said: “I try to do my exercise… Twice a day.”

open image in gallery The King and Queen during a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales

Reardon told the PA news agency: “He mentioned going to the gym… He said, ‘You’re opening a gym are you?’ I said, ‘Yeah’.

“I said, ‘Look, if you’re ever in the area again and you fancy a session, I’ll put you through your paces’… He said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’d love to’.

“I said, ‘You look fit anyway’, he said ‘I train twice a day’, I said, ‘I can tell’.”

open image in gallery The King and Queen during a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil (Kin Cheung/PA)

Representatives from the King and Queen’s patronages and local businesses including Coco’s Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness, also attended the community reception.

The guests sang Happy Birthday to the King before he cut his cake, a replica of Cyfarthfa Castle made with vanilla sponge, with jam and buttercream.

open image in gallery The King cuts a cake shaped as a castle to mark his 77th birthday (Kin Cheung/PA)

The castle, built in 1825 as the residence of ironmaster William Crawshay, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Following the celebrations, the Queen visited Cyfarthfa Primary School to mark Poetry Together Day.

open image in gallery The Queen meets pupils during a visit to Cyfarthfa Primary School in Merthyr Tydfil (Kin Cheung/PA)

Camilla joined pupils taking part in a guided reading programme, supported by local volunteers, and attended a school assembly where the children performed poetry.