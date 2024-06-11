King Charles’ new portrait covered in graffiti by activists at London gallery
Animal Rising campaigners stuck Wallace and Gromit-themed posters onto the new painting
The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has been covered in posters by activists at a London gallery.
Animal Rising campaigners plastered Wallace and Gromit-themed posters onto the new painting of the monarch, which is currently on public display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, at around midday on Tuesday.
The group shared a video of its supporters pasting the face of the animated character Wallace over Charles’s on the painting by Jonathan Yeo. They also stuck on a speech bubble, which read in capitals: “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”
Animal Rising describes itself as a non-violent, people-powered organisation working towards a sustainable future where humanity shares a positive relationship with animals and nature.
More follows on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments