King Charles’ new portrait covered in graffiti by activists at London gallery

The first official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has been covered in posters by activists at a London gallery.

Animal Rising campaigners plastered Wallace and Gromit-themed posters onto the new painting of the monarch, which is currently on public display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, at around midday on Tuesday.

The group shared a video of its supporters pasting the face of the animated character Wallace over Charles’s on the painting by Jonathan Yeo. They also stuck on a speech bubble, which read in capitals: “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”

Animal Rising describes itself as a non-violent, people-powered organisation working towards a sustainable future where humanity shares a positive relationship with animals and nature.

