The Duke of York has joined the King and Queen for the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Andrew arrived with the Princess Royal, his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York and Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

He quickly entered the chapel ahead of his sister Anne as she spoke with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev Christopher Cocksworth, outside.

However, he came back outside as Charles and Camilla arrived.

The duke, who has not been pictured at a formal royal family event since last Easter, had disappeared from public life after stepping down from official duties.

Charles and Camilla waved and smiled at crowds who were gathered outside the chapel.

Also attending the service were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their son James – the Earl of Wessex, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

open image in gallery The King and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle ( Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA )

However, Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were notably absent on Sunday.

The couple has opted to spend the holiday weekend privately with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in Norfolk.

This family time comes just before the children return to school, according to a source cited by The Mirror.

The Waleses, who have a country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham estate, missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

open image in gallery The King delighted well-wishers when he appeared at the church last year after cancer treatment ( Hollie Adams/PA )

Last week, the Queen paid tribute to the King’s sense of duty, saying he “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better.

Camilla said Charles, 76, who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer, was “driven” by helping others and indicated his cancer journey was one of “recovery”.

Last month, the King experienced temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic, which required a short period of hospital observation that day.

Charles’s Easter Sunday appearance last year was his first major public one following his cancer diagnosis.

He was applauded by the crowds as he greeted well-wishers who urged him to “keep going strong”.